Aledo Mercer County escapes Galva 51-48

A sigh of relief filled the air in Aledo Mercer County's locker room after Monday's 51-48 win against Galva in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.
In recent action on January 31, Galva faced off against Toulon Stark County and Aledo Mercer County took on Knoxville on January 24 at Aledo Mercer County High School. For more, click here.
