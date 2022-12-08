Aledo Mercer County rides the rough off Taylor Ridge Rockridge 42-30

Aledo Mercer County handed Taylor Ridge Rockridge a tough 42-30 loss for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 8.
The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Aledo Mercer County played in a 63-39 game on February 14, 2022. Click here for a recap
In recent action on December 3, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Monmouth United and Aledo Mercer County took on Monmouth United on December 1 at Aledo Mercer County High School. For more, click here.
