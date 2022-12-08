 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aledo Mercer County rides the rough off Taylor Ridge Rockridge 42-30

  • 0

Aledo Mercer County handed Taylor Ridge Rockridge a tough 42-30 loss for an Illinois girls basketball victory on December 8.

The last time Taylor Ridge Rockridge and Aledo Mercer County played in a 63-39 game on February 14, 2022. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 3, Taylor Ridge Rockridge faced off against Monmouth United and Aledo Mercer County took on Monmouth United on December 1 at Aledo Mercer County High School. For more, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The craziness of the 1930 World Cup

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News