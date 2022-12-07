 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annawan blitzes Biggsville West Central in dominating victory 66-43

Annawan flexed its muscle and floored Biggsville West Central 66-43 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Last season, Biggsville West Central and Annawan squared off with December 8, 2021 at Biggsville West Central High School last season. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 2, Annawan squared off with Brimfield in a basketball game. For more, click here.

