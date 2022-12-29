 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annawan dances past Kankakee Bishop McNamara 53-38

Playing with a winning hand, Annawan trumped Kankakee Bishop McNamara 53-38 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

Annawan darted in front of Kankakee Bishop McNamara 15-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves opened a small 29-22 gap over the Fightin' Irish at the half.

Annawan moved to a 44-35 lead heading into the final quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Braves, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 9-3 final quarter, too.

