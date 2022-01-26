Annawan darts by Galva in easy victory 59-33

Annawan controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 59-33 victory over Galva in Illinois girls basketball action on January 26.
In recent action on January 20, Galva faced off against Kewanee Wethersfield and Annawan took on Princeville on January 19 at Annawan High School. For more, click here.
