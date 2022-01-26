 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annawan darts by Galva in easy victory 59-33
Annawan controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 59-33 victory over Galva in Illinois girls basketball action on January 26.

In recent action on January 20, Galva faced off against Kewanee Wethersfield and Annawan took on Princeville on January 19 at Annawan High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

