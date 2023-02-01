Annawan delivers smashing punch to stump Toulon Stark County 58-27

Annawan played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Toulon Stark County during a 58-27 beating in Illinois girls basketball action on February 1.

In recent action on January 25, Annawan faced off against Galva. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.