A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Annawan defeated Aledo Mercer County 63-60 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup.

The last time Annawan and Aledo Mercer County played in a 54-34 game on February 9, 2022. Click here for a recap.

In recent action on February 1, Annawan faced off against Toulon Stark County . Click here for a recap. Aledo Mercer County took on Princeville on February 1 at Aledo Mercer County High School. For more, click here.

