Annawan drums Manlius Bureau Valley with resounding beat 63-30

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Annawan turned out the lights on Manlius Bureau Valley 63-30 during this Illinois girls high school basketball game.

Last season, Annawan and Manlius Bureau Valley faced off on December 16, 2021 at Manlius Bureau Valley High School. Click here for a recap

In recent action on December 10, Annawan faced off against Seneca and Manlius Bureau Valley took on Galva on December 6 at Galva High School. Click here for a recap

