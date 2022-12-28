 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Annawan imposes its will on Stanford Olympia 62-35

Annawan delivered all the smoke to disorient Stanford Olympia and flew away with a 62-35 win on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Annawan a 13-11 lead over Stanford Olympia.

The Braves opened a meager 25-19 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

Annawan darted to a 38-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Braves outscored the Spartans 24-8 in the fourth quarter.

Recently on December 17, Annawan squared off with Rock Island Alleman in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

