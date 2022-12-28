Annawan imposes its will on Stanford Olympia 62-35

Annawan delivered all the smoke to disorient Stanford Olympia and flew away with a 62-35 win on December 28 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

The first quarter gave Annawan a 13-11 lead over Stanford Olympia.

The Braves opened a meager 25-19 gap over the Spartans at halftime.

Annawan darted to a 38-27 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Braves outscored the Spartans 24-8 in the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.