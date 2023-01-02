Annawan knocks out victory beat against Oneida ROWVA 58-40

Annawan dumped Oneida ROWVA 58-40 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 2.
Recently on December 29, Annawan squared off with Kankakee Bishop McNamara in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
