Annawan manhandles Galva 54-32

Annawan scored early and often to roll over Galva 54-32 in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 25.
The last time Annawan and Galva played in a 52-36 game on February 12, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 21, Annawan faced off against Knoxville and Galva took on Aledo Mercer County on January 12 at Galva High School. Click here for a recap.
