Annawan overwhelms Knoxville 65-40

Annawan showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Knoxville 65-40 on January 21 in Illinois girls high school basketball.
Last season, Knoxville and Annawan faced off on January 22, 2022 at Annawan High School. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 14, Annawan faced off against Oneida-Williamsfield Rowva-Williamsfield. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.