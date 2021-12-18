 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Annawan squeezes past Rock Island Alleman 46-45
0 comments

Annawan squeezes past Rock Island Alleman 46-45

{{featured_button_text}}

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Annawan passed in a 46-45 victory at Rock Island Alleman's expense in Illinois girls basketball on December 18.

In recent action on December 13, Annawan faced off against Erie E/P and Rock Island Alleman took on Geneseo on December 11 at Rock Island Alleman High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Braves and the Pioneers settling for a 10-10 first-quarter knot.

Annawan's offense jumped to a 20-17 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the intermission.

Rock Island Alleman moved ahead of Annawan 37-35 to start the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Braves outscored the Pioneers 11-8 in the final period.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Urban Meyer is out as head couch of the Jacksonville Jaguars

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Emily Clemens on Jan. 8, 2013

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News