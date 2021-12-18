Annawan squeezes past Rock Island Alleman 46-45

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Annawan passed in a 46-45 victory at Rock Island Alleman's expense in Illinois girls basketball on December 18.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Braves and the Pioneers settling for a 10-10 first-quarter knot.

Annawan's offense jumped to a 20-17 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the intermission.

Rock Island Alleman moved ahead of Annawan 37-35 to start the fourth quarter.

Conditioning showed as the Braves outscored the Pioneers 11-8 in the final period.

