Annawan squeezes past Rock Island Alleman 46-45

Saturday's outing turned into an endurance test that Annawan passed in a 46-45 victory at Rock Island Alleman's expense in Illinois girls basketball on December 18.
In recent action on December 13, Annawan faced off against Erie E/P and Rock Island Alleman took on Geneseo on December 11 at Rock Island Alleman High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The two teams dueled to an even start, with the Braves and the Pioneers settling for a 10-10 first-quarter knot.
Annawan's offense jumped to a 20-17 lead over Rock Island Alleman at the intermission.
Rock Island Alleman moved ahead of Annawan 37-35 to start the fourth quarter.
Conditioning showed as the Braves outscored the Pioneers 11-8 in the final period.
