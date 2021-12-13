 Skip to main content
Annawan turns out the lights on Erie E/P 54-30
Annawan turns out the lights on Erie E/P 54-30

Annawan's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Erie E/P 54-30 in Illinois girls basketball action on December 13.

In recent action on December 6, Erie E/P faced off against Monmouth-Roseville and Annawan took on Biggsville West Central on December 8 at Biggsville West Central High School. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

