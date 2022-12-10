 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Annawan wallops Seneca 61-29

  • 0

Annawan's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Seneca during a 61-29 blowout in Illinois girls basketball action on December 10.

Last season, Annawan and Seneca faced off on December 4, 2021 at Annawan High School. For more, click here.

Recently on December 2, Annawan squared off with Brimfield in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady reveals the reason he hates the 49ers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News