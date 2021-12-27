 Skip to main content
Annawan wins tense tussle with Rockford Lutheran 51-49
Annawan wins tense tussle with Rockford Lutheran 51-49

Annawan knocked off Rockford Lutheran 51-49 on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Recently on December 18 , Annawan squared up on Rock Island Alleman in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

Annawan moved in front of Rockford Lutheran 16-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves' offense jumped to a 30-29 lead over the Crusaders at the intermission.

Annawan enjoyed a slim margin over Rockford Lutheran with a 40-38 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 51-49 final-quarter tie.

