Annawan wins tense tussle with Rockford Lutheran 51-49

Annawan knocked off Rockford Lutheran 51-49 on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.
Annawan moved in front of Rockford Lutheran 16-14 to begin the second quarter.
The Braves' offense jumped to a 30-29 lead over the Crusaders at the intermission.
Annawan enjoyed a slim margin over Rockford Lutheran with a 40-38 lead heading to the fourth quarter.
It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 51-49 final-quarter tie.
