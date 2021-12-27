Annawan wins tense tussle with Rockford Lutheran 51-49

Annawan knocked off Rockford Lutheran 51-49 on December 27 in Illinois girls high school basketball action.

Annawan moved in front of Rockford Lutheran 16-14 to begin the second quarter.

The Braves' offense jumped to a 30-29 lead over the Crusaders at the intermission.

Annawan enjoyed a slim margin over Rockford Lutheran with a 40-38 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 51-49 final-quarter tie.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.