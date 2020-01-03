WAPELLO, Iowa — The Louisa-Muscatine and Wapello girls basketball teams each entered Friday night’s contest in Wapello with a single loss so far this season.
Coming out of the holiday break strong was important in order for either side to keep pace with Mediapolis and Pekin atop the Southeast Iowa Superconference.
In the end it was the Arrows that got the all-important win by a convincing 51-35 score.
“We knew this was our first game out of the gate coming off the break,” Wapello head coach Brandon Brown said. “We have a really tough stretch coming up, we’ve been talking about being extremely aggressive.
“We weren’t as long as they were, but we’re certainly quick and have good guards. We think, at any time, we can have four girls on the court that can handle the ball.”
The game started out rather chippy, with several possessions ending up with girls on the floor. Wapello saw two of its players leave injured — senior Holly Massner and sophomore Morgan Richenberger.
Massner hit her head on the floor early while trying to take a charge but did return. Richenberger left after hitting the floor running into a pick set by Louisa-Muscatine junior Kylee Sanders. Richenberger was favoring her collarbone area and was out the remainder of the game.
The Falcons (6-2; 5-2 SEISC) had eight fouls called on them in the first quarter and had both Kylee and Hailey Sanders succumb to foul trouble, limiting not only their aggressiveness but also their playing time.
Wapello (7-1; 6-1 SEISC) did everything it needed to take advantage.
Senior Eryka Dickey scored 11 first-quarter points, including seven from the free-throw line.
“(It was) very important for us to set the tempo early,” Dickey said. “That’s been one of our goals, to start out fast. We haven’t got that in the past, but we’ve gone a good job of it this season.”
Despite the early foul trouble, the Sanders sisters still managed to carry most of the Falcons’ scoring load. Hailey tied the Arrows’ Dickey to finish with 15 points, the high mark for the game.
Neither Sanders ended up fouling out; Hailey had four for most of the fourth but stayed eligible. Kylee kept clean after her early two.
“(Coach Brown) told us part of getting out ahead and winning was to get them in foul trouble and stay aggressive because (L-M) plays aggressive defense,” said Dickey.
For the Arrows, it was their depth that propelled them to the win.
After Dickey’s 15, Wapello had senior Mady Reid, sophomore Lindsy Massner and senior Holly Massner all end with eight. Sophomore Serah Shafer and junior Sammy Ewart each added six.
Wapello’s defense kept a consistently high level throughout, even putting some additional pressure in the later goings via a full-court press.
Every time the Falcons looked to go on a run, the Arrows defense made a play or they got to the line and hit their free throws.
When a Louisa-Muscatine basket cut the Arrow lead to nine in the second, Lindsy Massner came up with a steal and fast-break score to put the lead back into double-digits, two of Massner’s six in the second quarter that saw her go a perfect 3-for-3 from the field.
“We don’t have one ball-handler, we don’t have one scorer,” Brown said. “It’s not one player for us … and our defense is way beyond where I thought it would be.”
The Arrows committed seven first-half turnovers to the Falcons’ 13. Nine fourth-quarter free throws put the game on ice.
Dickey finished 9-of-10 from the free-throw line, the Arrows were 20-of-30 total.
“It as definitely a team effort,” Dickey said. “We had a couple of girls get banged up in the first half. … Luckily this year we’re deep, so the girls that came in off the bench did their jobs playing really good defense.”
