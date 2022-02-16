Assumption hangs on to oust West Liberty

WEST LIBERTY — In a tale of two halves in the Class 3A Region 6 semifinal between the Assumption girls basketball team and seventh-ranked West Liberty, the Knights’ first half proved a little too much for the Comets' second to overcome.

After shooting just 2 of 18 for eight points through the first half of play, West Liberty stormed back and out-scored Assumption 17-8 in the third quarter to trail by just two going into the final frame. But the Knights held off the Comets, the region's top seed, to win 39-37 at West Liberty High School on Wednesday night.

Assumption’s Dawsen Dorsey and Ava Schubert shot an identical 5 of 11 from the field, and each ended with a dozen points. Both did work rebounding as well. Schubert had a game-high 10 while Dorsey went for six.

“We still have to keep going,” said Dorsey. “The (Mississippi Athletic Conference) does a great job getting us ready for the playoffs. I’m very thankful for that.”

While Dorsey and Schubert shared the team-high, junior Annika Kotula put in a crucial six fourth-quarter points to hold off the Comet charge.

“I think we took them out of what they wanted to do early on,” Assumption head coach Jacob Timm said. “We didn’t give them anything easy. They hit some 3s, but I thought we did phenomenally on defense. That was Maddy Nigey’s best defensive game of the season. We didn’t want to give (West Liberty senior Macy Daufeldt) much because she’s just such a phenomenal athlete and a great player.

“(West Liberty) is an excellent basketball team. It’s just too bad we had to meet this early.”

Nigey, a sophomore, also scored six of her seven points in the first half, sinking three baseline jumpers that forced the Comet defense to adjust.

Junior Finley Hall led the Comet charge. She out-scored the Knights 7-2 in the opening minutes of the third, forcing Assumption to burn a timeout and regroup.

“We just needed to keep our composure,” Dorsey said. “We got a little frustrated when they went on their run. But after that timeout, we just knew we had to come back out, calm down and work through it together.”

The West Liberty junior’s first of three 3-pointers barely beat the first-quarter buzzer, which helped keep the Comets afloat at 10-5 instead entering the second down by eight.

After Dorsey cleaned up an Assumption (14-9) miss for a score to make it, West Liberty’s other weapons got involved.

Sailor Hall put in a contested layup for West Liberty (19-5), Daufeldt sank a pair of free throws and freshman Pearson Hall converted a strong take to the basket to tie the score at 25 with less than 10 seconds to go in the third.

Assumption’s Jessie Wardlow countered by racing down the floor, drawing a Comet foul with under a second left and hitting the free throws to give the Knights a 27-25 advantage going into the fourth.

The Comet defense held up its end of the game plan head coach Matt Hoeppner put together, however. His team just missed a few too many shots to ever grab a lead.

“We live and die by our defense, and our mark is 40 points, and we did that tonight,” Hoeppner said. “We’ve had a few games this season where the shots weren’t falling for us. Unfortunately for us, the first half was that.

“But I’ve been doing this for 16 years, and no discredit to anyone else I’ve coached, but this has been the most fun I’ve had coaching a team. They worked so hard. … If we made another layup for two, it goes our way.”

Finley Hall ended with a game-high 16 points.

In the loss, Daufeldt closed her Comet hoops career with a 14-point, 8-rebound effort, leaving her just shy of 1,200 points for her career. Classmate Sailor Hall, West Liberty’s all-time leader in career assists, added two to her final total of 313 while chipping in five points.

Assumption moves on to the regional final against Mid-Prairie on Saturday. That game will be played at Iowa City West High School.

“We just had some girls make plays at the right time,” said Timm. “It’s kind of hard to describe. You never know how basketball will play out. That’s what I love about the sport. Sometimes the ball just finds the right player at the right time. One thing I love about our team is how unselfish we are.”

