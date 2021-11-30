Bazinga: Quick lead pushes West Branch past Durant 54-39

West Branch broke out to an early lead and topped Durant 54-39 at West Branch High on November 30 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

West Branch made the first move by forging a 54-39 margin over Durant after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.