Bellevue takes victory lap over Camanche 59-17

Bellevue's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 59-17 win over Camanche in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 1.
In recent action on January 25, Camanche faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Bellevue took on Wilton on January 21 at Bellevue High School. For a full recap, click here.
