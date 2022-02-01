 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bellevue takes victory lap over Camanche 59-17
Bellevue takes victory lap over Camanche 59-17

Bellevue's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Tuesday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 59-17 win over Camanche in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 1.

In recent action on January 25, Camanche faced off against Stanwood North Cedar and Bellevue took on Wilton on January 21 at Bellevue High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

