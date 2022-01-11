Bettendorf cancels check from Davenport Assumption 51-38

Bettendorf tipped and eventually toppled Davenport Assumption 51-38 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.
The Bulldogs fought to a 28-13 halftime margin at the Knights' expense.
The Bulldogs took control in the third quarter with a 36-19 advantage over the Knights.
In recent action on January 4, Davenport Assumption faced off against Davenport North and Bettendorf took on Muscatine on January 4 at Bettendorf High School. For more, click here.
