Bettendorf casts spell on Eldridge North Scott 56-47

A sigh of relief filled the air in Bettendorf's locker room after Friday's 56-47 win against Eldridge North Scott for an Iowa girls basketball victory on December 10.
Bettendorf broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 39-32 lead over Eldridge North Scott.
Bettendorf hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 17-15 advantage in the frame.
In recent action on November 30, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Davenport North and Bettendorf took on Davenport Assumption on November 30 at Davenport Assumption High School. Click here for a recap
