Bettendorf collects skin-tight win against Davenport Central 49-46

Bettendorf wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 49-46 victory over Davenport Central during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
In recent action on January 17, Davenport Central faced off against Burlington and Bettendorf took on Central DeWitt on January 21 at Bettendorf High School. For more, click here.
Bettendorf opened a thin 24-15 gap over Davenport Central at halftime.
Bettendorf withstood Davenport Central's last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
