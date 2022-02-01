 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf edges Clinton in snug affair 39-36
Bettendorf edges Clinton in snug affair 39-36

A nook of opportunity was all that was needed and Bettendorf nabbed it to nudge past Clinton 39-36 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 22, Clinton faced off against Mt Vernon Mount Vernon and Bettendorf took on Eldridge North Scott on January 25 at Eldridge North Scott High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

