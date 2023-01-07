Bettendorf ekes out victory against East Moline United Township 45-37

Bettendorf topped East Moline United Township 45-37 in a tough tilt in an Illinois girls basketball matchup on January 7.
In recent action on January 2, East Moline United Township faced off against Pekin and Bettendorf took on Clinton on January 3 at Clinton High School. Click here for a recap.
