Bettendorf escapes close call with Eldridge North Scott 55-49
Bettendorf escapes close call with Eldridge North Scott 55-49

Bettendorf wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 55-49 victory over Eldridge North Scott in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 25.

In recent action on January 21, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Bettendorf took on Davenport Assumption on January 11 at Davenport Assumption High School. For a full recap, click here.

The Lancers started on steady ground by forging a 10-9 lead over the Bulldogs at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Lancers 46-39 in the last stanza.

