Bettendorf overwhelms Davenport Central 62-35

Bettendorf painted a masterpiece of offensive basketball all over the canvas of Davenport Central's defense for a 62-35 win in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

The last time Bettendorf and Davenport Central played in a 48-35 game on February 16, 2022. Click here for a recap.

Recently on January 24, Bettendorf squared off with Bettendorf Pleasant Valley in a basketball game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.