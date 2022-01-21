Bettendorf Pleasant Valley cancels check from Eldridge North Scott 66-47

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley put together a victorious gameplan to stop Eldridge North Scott 66-47 at Eldridge North Scott High on January 21 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
In recent action on January 8, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Geneseo and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Muscatine on January 11 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For a full recap, click here.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley fought to a 37-21 half margin at Eldridge North Scott's expense.
The Spartans took control in the third quarter with a 50-28 advantage over the Lancers.
