Bettendorf Pleasant Valley clips Iowa City in tight victory 52-47

A tight-knit tilt turned in Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's direction just enough to squeeze past Iowa City 52-47 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 28.

Iowa City started on steady ground by forging a 17-12 lead over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley at the end of the first quarter.

Iowa City came from behind to grab the advantage 27-22 at half over Bettendorf Pleasant Valley.

The Spartans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 43-41 lead over the Little Hawks.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing Iowa City 9-6 in the last stanza.

