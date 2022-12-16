Bettendorf Pleasant Valley denies Eldridge North Scott's challenge 52-36

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley tipped and eventually toppled Eldridge North Scott 52-36 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 16.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumped in front of Eldridge North Scott 17-5 to begin the second quarter.
The Spartans opened a huge 36-12 gap over the Lancers at the intermission.
Eldridge North Scott battled back to make it 48-25 in the third quarter.
The Spartans' advantage was wide enough to weather the Lancers' 11-4 margin in the final quarter.
