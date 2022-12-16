 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley denies Eldridge North Scott's challenge 52-36

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley tipped and eventually toppled Eldridge North Scott 52-36 in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 16.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley jumped in front of Eldridge North Scott 17-5 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans opened a huge 36-12 gap over the Lancers at the intermission.

Eldridge North Scott battled back to make it 48-25 in the third quarter.

The Spartans' advantage was wide enough to weather the Lancers' 11-4 margin in the final quarter.

Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Eldridge North Scott squared off with January 21, 2022 at Eldridge North Scott High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 12, Eldridge North Scott faced off against Dubuque Senior and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Marion Linn-Mar on December 10 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. Click here for a recap

