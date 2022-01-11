Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dismantles Muscatine in convincing manner 59-35

Muscatine had no answers as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley roared to a 59-35 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 11.
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's shooting jumped to a 27-14 lead over Muscatine at the half.
The Spartans' might showed as they carried a 47-19 lead into the fourth quarter.
In recent action on January 4, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Clinton and Muscatine took on Bettendorf on January 4 at Bettendorf High School. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.