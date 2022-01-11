Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dismantles Muscatine in convincing manner 59-35

Muscatine had no answers as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley roared to a 59-35 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 11.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's shooting jumped to a 27-14 lead over Muscatine at the half.

The Spartans' might showed as they carried a 47-19 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.