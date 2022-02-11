 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley edges Bettendorf in tough test 40-31

  • 0

A sigh of relief filled the air in Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's locker room after Friday's 40-31 win against Bettendorf in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 11.

The Spartans opened a modest 16-14 gap over the Bulldogs at the intermission.

Conditioning showed as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley outscored Bettendorf 24-17 in the final period.

In recent action on February 1, Bettendorf faced off against Clinton and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport Central on February 4 at Davenport Central High School. For more, click here.

