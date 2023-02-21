An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Bettendorf Pleasant Valley turned out the lights on Dubuque Senior 52-17 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on Feb. 10, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Central DeWitt. For results, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.