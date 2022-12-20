 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley hammers Davenport Assumption 62-34

  • 0

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Davenport Assumption 62-34 at Davenport Assumption High on December 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.

The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Assumption played in a 58-48 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on December 13, Davenport Assumption faced off against Clinton and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Marion Linn-Mar on December 10 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

People are also reading…

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Aaron Rodgers optimistic about Packers play-off push

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News