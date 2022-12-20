Bettendorf Pleasant Valley hammers Davenport Assumption 62-34

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Davenport Assumption 62-34 at Davenport Assumption High on December 20 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport Assumption played in a 58-48 game on January 25, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 13, Davenport Assumption faced off against Clinton and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Marion Linn-Mar on December 10 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
