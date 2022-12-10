Bettendorf Pleasant Valley overpowers Marion Linn-Mar in thorough fashion 58-34

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley ignored the "slow and steady wins the race" mantra, overpowering Marion Linn-Mar 58-34 in Iowa girls basketball action on December 10.
