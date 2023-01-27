Bettendorf Pleasant Valley rolls like thunder over Davenport West 80-9

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley flexed its muscle and floored Davenport West 80-9 during this Iowa girls high school basketball game.
The last time Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport West played in a 91-21 game on February 19, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Davenport West faced off against Clinton and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Davenport North on January 20 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School. For results, click here.
