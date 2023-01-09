Bettendorf Pleasant Valley scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Davenport West 88-10

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 88-10 victory over Davenport West in Iowa girls basketball action on January 9.
Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Davenport West squared off with February 19, 2022 at Davenport West High School last season. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 3, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Davenport Central and Davenport West took on Davenport Assumption on January 3 at Davenport Assumption High School. Click here for a recap.
