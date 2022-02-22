Bettendorf Pleasant Valley slips past Cedar Rapids CR Washington 71-66

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off Cedar Rapids CR Washington 71-66 for an Iowa girls basketball victory on February 22.

The first quarter gave the Spartans an 18-16 lead over the Warriors.

The Spartans' offense darted to a 27-20 lead over the Warriors at the half.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.