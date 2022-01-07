Bettendorf Pleasant Valley soars over Bettendorf 59-26

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley rolled past Bettendorf for a comfortable 59-26 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 7.

The Spartans moved in front of the Bulldogs 16-7 to begin the second quarter.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley's offense stormed to a 32-14 lead over Bettendorf at the half.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley breathed fire ahead of Bettendorf 43-16 as the fourth quarter started.

