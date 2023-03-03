Bettendorf Pleasant Valley fans held their breath in an uneasy 59-56 victory over Johnston in an Iowa girls basketball matchup.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley drew first blood by forging a 16-13 margin over Johnston after the first quarter.

A half tie at 30-30 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley moved over Johnston 46-45 heading to the final quarter.

The Spartans put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Dragons 13-11 in the last stanza.

