Bettendorf Pleasant Valley takes down Muscatine 76-22

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 76-22 win over Muscatine in Iowa girls basketball on January 13.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.