Bettendorf Pleasant Valley takes down Muscatine 76-22

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley dominated from start to finish in an imposing 76-22 win over Muscatine in Iowa girls basketball on January 13.

Last season, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley and Muscatine squared off with January 11, 2022 at Bettendorf Pleasant Valley High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Bettendorf Pleasant Valley faced off against Geneseo and Muscatine took on Davenport West on January 6 at Davenport West High School. For results, click here.

