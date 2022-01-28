 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley tenderizes Davenport North 58-37
Bettendorf Pleasant Valley offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Davenport North with an all-around effort during this 58-37 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 28.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with an 18-4 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.

In recent action on January 20, Davenport North faced off against Clinton and Bettendorf Pleasant Valley took on Eldridge North Scott on January 21 at Eldridge North Scott High School. For a full recap, click here.

