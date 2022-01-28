Bettendorf Pleasant Valley tenderizes Davenport North 58-37

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Davenport North with an all-around effort during this 58-37 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on January 28.

Bettendorf Pleasant Valley opened with an 18-4 advantage over Davenport North through the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.