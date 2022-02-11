Blowout: Central DeWitt puts together statement win over Clinton 70-29

Central DeWitt rolled past Clinton for a comfortable 70-29 victory in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on February 11.
In recent action on February 4, Central DeWitt faced off against Muscatine and Clinton took on Davenport North on February 4 at Clinton High School. For a full recap, click here.
The Sabers' offense pulled ahead to a 45-22 lead over the River Kings at halftime.
