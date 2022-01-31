Blowout: Galva puts together statement win over Toulon Stark County 41-12

Galva's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 41-12 win over Toulon Stark County in Illinois girls basketball on January 31.
In recent action on January 26, Toulon Stark County faced off against Woodhull Al/Cam and Galva took on Annawan on January 26 at Galva High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.