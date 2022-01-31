 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blowout: Galva puts together statement win over Toulon Stark County 41-12
0 Comments

Blowout: Galva puts together statement win over Toulon Stark County 41-12

  • 0

Galva's offensive machine was hitting on all cylinders Monday night as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 41-12 win over Toulon Stark County in Illinois girls basketball on January 31.

In recent action on January 26, Toulon Stark County faced off against Woodhull Al/Cam and Galva took on Annawan on January 26 at Galva High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Rafael Nadal wins Australian Open for record 21st major title

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Emily Clemens on Jan. 8, 2013

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News