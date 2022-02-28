Bode, Jones HMs on all-MAC team

Two members of the Muscatine High School girls basketball team were among those recognized by the Mississippi Athletic Conference.

Muscatine senior Grace Bode as well as junior Jazmeriah Jones were named as honorable mentions to the all-conference squad.

Bode averaged 3.7 assists per game, which put her among the top four within the MAC.

Jones scored 6.7 points and grabbed 4.4 rebounds per game this season, both Muskie team-highs. Bode was second on the team in scoring at 6.3 per.

Meadows and Veach were named to the first team along with Davenport North's Journey Houston, Bettendorf's Lillie Petersen, North Scott's Lauren Golinghorst and Assumption's A.J. Schubert.

Houston led the MAC in scoring at 20.9 points per contest. Vice (20.7) was second while also ranking among the conference leaders in steals at over three a game.

Pleasant Valley swept the individual awards as junior Halle Vice was named player of the year and PV's Jennifer Goetz was tabbed as coach of the year.

All-MAC

First team

Halle Vice, jr., Pleasant Valley; Journey Houston, fr., Davenport North; Allie Meadows, sr., Central DeWitt; Lillie Petersen, jr., Bettendorf; Taylor Veach, sr., Central DeWitt; Lauren Golinghorst, jr., North Scott; A.J. Schubert, jr., Assumption

Second team

Dawsen Dorsey, sr., Assumption; Adriauna Mayfield, sr., Davenport Central; Divine Bourrage, fr., Davenport North; Aniah Smith, sr., Davenport Central; Addie Kerkhoff, sr., Pleasant Valley; Cora O’Neill, jr., North Scott; Jessie Clemons, so., Pleasant Valley

Honorable mention

Assumption – Maddy Nigey, so.,

Bettendorf – Kate McAleer, sr.; Izzy Appel, sr.; Faith Furness, jr.

Central DeWitt – Lauren Walker, fr.

Clinton – Emma Riessen, so.; Veronica Ramirez, jr.; Jamie Greenwalt, sr.

Davenport Central – Bria Clark, sr.

Davenport North – Kyra Taylor, so.; Mariah Thompson, jr.

Muscatine – Grace Bode, sr.; Jazmeriah Jones, jr.

North Scott – Hattie Hagedorn, jr.; Kayla Fountain, jr.; Lexi Ward, jr.

Pleasant Valley – Reagan Pagniano, fr.

Player of year: Halle Vice (PV)

Coach of year: Jennifer Goetz (PV)

