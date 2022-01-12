Buesing emerges as weapon for improved Wildcats

"(The North Cedar game) was definitely one of the best of my career, but I'm working to have more games like it."

In that game, which she says is one of the best of her career, she shot 11 of 16 from the field and grabbed seven offensive boards. It was the sixth game of the season she’s had three or more offensive rebounds.

"Those wins were huge for us," said the Wildcat head coach. "With our schedule coming up, we play familiar opponents coming up at home. We were playing on the road a lot to start the season, now we get some home games ... (Over the holiday break) we really just focused on the fundamentals. When we take care of the ball, we're usually pretty solid. When we turn it over, that's when things have fallen apart."

The Wildcats (4-8) have also seen nice production elsewhere, too, especially as of late.

Sophomore Isabelle DeLong is the Wildcat scoring leader at 10.6 points per game while Happ is second at 8.9 and Buesing comes in third at 6.2 a contest.