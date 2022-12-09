Calamus-Wheatland delivers smashing punch to stump Stanwood North Cedar 69-31

Calamus-Wheatland's all-around dominance took the form of a rollercoaster and rolled downhill on Stanwood North Cedar during a 69-31 blowout in an Iowa girls basketball matchup on December 9.
Last season, Calamus-Wheatland and Stanwood North Cedar squared off with February 4, 2022 at Stanwood North Cedar High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on December 2, Calamus-Wheatland squared off with Wyoming Midland in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
People are also reading…
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.