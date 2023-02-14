Calamus-Wheatland had its hands full but finally brushed off Bellevue Marquette Catholic 50-39 in Iowa girls basketball action on February 14.

The last time Calamus-Wheatland and Bellevue Marquette Catholic played in a 44-34 game on January 25, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on February 3, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Winthrop East Buchanan . Click here for a recap. Calamus-Wheatland took on Bellevue Marquette Catholic on January 31 at Calamus-Wheatland High School. For results, click here.

