Calamus-Wheatland gives Lisbon the business 53-29

Calamus-Wheatland earned its community's accolades after a 53-29 win over Lisbon on January 24 in Iowa girls high school basketball action.
The last time Calamus-Wheatland and Lisbon played in a 64-32 game on December 17, 2021. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 20, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Stanwood North Cedar. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.