Calamus-Wheatland topples Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep 44-40
Calamus-Wheatland wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 44-40 victory over Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep in Iowa girls basketball on January 20.

In recent action on January 10, Calamus-Wheatland faced off against Tipton and Clinton Prince Of Peace Prep took on Wyoming Midland on January 7 at Wyoming Midland High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

